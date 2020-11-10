ADVISORY FRANCE-WWI/MACRON

Macron attends ceremony marking the end of World War I
Start: 11 Nov 2020 09:30 GMT
End: 11 Nov 2020 12:00 GMT
FRANCE - French president Emmanuel Macron attends ceremony marking the end of WW1.
SCHEDULE:
0940GMT - French president Emmanuel Macron chairs ceremony marking the end of WW1 at the statue of Clemenceau.
0950GMT - French president Emmanuel Macron chairs ceremony marking the end of WW1 at the Arc de Triomphe
