ADVISORY FRANCE-WWI/MACRON

Macron attends ceremony marking the end of World War I

Start: 11 Nov 2020 09:30 GMT

End: 11 Nov 2020 12:00 GMT

FRANCE - French president Emmanuel Macron attends ceremony marking the end of WW1.

SCHEDULE:

0940GMT - French president Emmanuel Macron chairs ceremony marking the end of WW1 at the statue of Clemenceau.

0950GMT - French president Emmanuel Macron chairs ceremony marking the end of WW1 at the Arc de Triomphe

