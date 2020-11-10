ADVISORY --FLASH -- SPAIN-SECURITY/BARCELONA-TRIAL ARRIVALS

Trial of Barcelona 2017 Islamist attacks starts
Start: 10 Nov 2020 07:48 GMT
End: 10 Nov 2020 07:50 GMT
SAN FERNANDO DE HENARES - Two suspected members and one suspected accomplice of the jihadist cell which killed 16 people in Barcelona and the coastal resort of Cambrils in an Islamist attack in 2017 stand trial in Spanish High Court near Madrid.
