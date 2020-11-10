ADVISORY FLASH--2078-ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN/ARMENIA-PROTESTS

Armenian protesters enter government building after peace deal announced
Start: 10 Nov 2020 01:13 GMT
End: 10 Nov 2020 01:14 GMT
YEREVAN, ARMENIA - Protesters entered an Armenian government building on Tuesday morning after Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia said they had signed a deal with to end the military conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
