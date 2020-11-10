ADVISORY FLASH--2077-ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN/SIGNING

Russia's Putin, Azerbaijan's Aliyev sign deal to end Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Start: 10 Nov 2020 02:09 GMT

End: 10 Nov 2020 02:10 GMT

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN/ NOVO-OGARYOVO, RUSSIA - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a declaration to end the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The deal, agreed by Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia, ushered in a full ceasefire from midnight Moscow time on Nov. 10, freezing a conflict that has killed thousands, displaced many more and threatened to plunge the wider region into war.

