Agencias

ADVISORY FLASH--2077-ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN/SIGNING

Por REUTERSNOV 10
10 de Noviembre de 2020

Russia's Putin, Azerbaijan's Aliyev sign deal to end Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

BAKU, AZERBAIJAN/ NOVO-OGARYOVO, RUSSIA - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a declaration to end the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The deal, agreed by Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia, ushered in a full ceasefire from midnight Moscow time on Nov. 10, freezing a conflict that has killed thousands, displaced many more and threatened to plunge the wider region into war.

