ADVISORY EUROPE-SECURITY/ -- UPDATED SOURCE

Merkel, Macron & Kurz discuss fight against Islamist extremism
Start: 10 Nov 2020 14:58 GMT
End: 10 Nov 2020 16:00 GMT
BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz discuss their countries' fight against Islamist extremism on a call. EU Commission leader Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel will also take part in the call.
1500GMT Merkel, Macron, Kurz, Michel and von der Leyen hold a press conference on fight against Islamist extremism.
