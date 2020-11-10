ADVISORY EUROPE-SECURITY/ -- UPDATED SOURCE

Merkel, Macron & Kurz discuss fight against Islamist extremism

Start: 10 Nov 2020 14:58 GMT

End: 10 Nov 2020 16:00 GMT

BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz discuss their countries' fight against Islamist extremism on a call. EU Commission leader Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel will also take part in the call.

SCHEDULE:

1500GMT Merkel, Macron, Kurz, Michel and von der Leyen hold a press conference on fight against Islamist extremism.

