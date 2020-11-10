ADVISORY ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN/PARLIAMENT

Armenian protesters in Parliament building demand reversal of ceasefire
Start: 10 Nov 2020 06:00 GMT
End: 10 Nov 2020 12:00 GMT
THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO TECHNICAL REASONS.
YEREVAN, ARMENIA - Armenian protesters who stormed the parliament building overnight, demand a ceasefire deal with Azerbaijan is reversed.
