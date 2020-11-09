ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/GERMANY-MERKEL

Merkel's statement on U.S elections results
Start: 09 Nov 2020 09:30 GMT
End: 09 Nov 2020 12:00 GMT
THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED AS ORGANISERS HAVE POSTPONED THE NEWS CONFERENCE.
BERLIN - German chancellor Angela Merkel gives a statement on the outcome of the U.S. elections.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Germany
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL WITH GERMAN SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
Te Recomendamos
El estado realizará una evaluación el martes, de confirmarse tendencia en contagios, la medida se activaría el viernes 30 de octubre con una duración de 14 días