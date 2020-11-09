Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaEstadísticas del coronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/BLM PLAZA

Por REUTERSNOV 09
9 de Noviembre de 2020

White House fence covered in protest signs

Start: 09 Nov 2020 05:21 GMT

End: 09 Nov 2020 12:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Protesters in Black Lives Matter Plaza fixed placards to a wall surrounding the White House in support of President-elect Joe Biden. One day after Democrat Joe Biden clinched enough states to win the presidency, President Donald Trump gave no sign of conceding and many of his Republican allies in Congress likewise did not acknowledge Biden's victory in last Tuesday's election.

Source: NBC

Reuters

