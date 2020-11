Pollution hovers at dangerously high levels over New Delhi

Start: 10 Nov 2020 02:20 GMT

End: 10 Nov 2020 05:20 GMT

NEW DELHI, INDIA - Cloud of smog envelopes landmarks in New Delhi as pollution hits alarming levels.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE INDIA

DIGITAL: NO USE INDIA

Source: ANI

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: India

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com