Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING

Por REUTERSNOV 09
6 de Noviembre de 2020

WHO regular briefing on coronavirus pandemic

Start: 09 Nov 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 09 Nov 2020 12:00 GMT

THIS EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED.

GENEVA - Top officials from the World Health Organization (WHO), including director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, give a press conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC - News conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Coronavirus en Argentina: confirmaron 406 muertes y 11.712 nuevos contagios en las últimas 24 horas

El ministerio de Salud informó que la cantidad de casos positivos desde que comenzó la pandemia ascendió a 1.102.301 y que las víctimas fatales ya suman 29.301
