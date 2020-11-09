ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINE-MARKETS

NYSE opening bell rings following U.S. election result, and vaccine news

Start: 09 Nov 2020 14:27 GMT

End: 09 Nov 2020 15:27 GMT

New York City - Live of New York Stock Exchange opening bell and big board as financial markets react to Pfizer and BioNTech saying their COVID-19 vaccine is over 90% effective.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: NYSE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com