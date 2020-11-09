ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINE-MARKETS

NYSE opening bell rings following U.S. election result, and vaccine news
Start: 09 Nov 2020 14:27 GMT
End: 09 Nov 2020 15:27 GMT
New York City - Live of New York Stock Exchange opening bell and big board as financial markets react to Pfizer and BioNTech saying their COVID-19 vaccine is over 90% effective.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: NYSE
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Business / Economics
Audio: Natural/English
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com