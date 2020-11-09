Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaEstadísticas del coronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINE-MARKETS

Por REUTERSNOV 09
9 de Noviembre de 2020

NYSE opening bell rings following U.S. election result, and vaccine news

Start: 09 Nov 2020 14:27 GMT

End: 09 Nov 2020 15:27 GMT

New York City - Live of New York Stock Exchange opening bell and big board as financial markets react to Pfizer and BioNTech saying their COVID-19 vaccine is over 90% effective.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: NYSE

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

Te Recomendamos

Coronavirus en Argentina: confirmaron 406 muertes y 11.712 nuevos contagios en las últimas 24 horas

Coronavirus en Argentina: confirmaron 406 muertes y 11.712 nuevos contagios en las últimas 24 horas

El ministerio de Salud informó que la cantidad de casos positivos desde que comenzó la pandemia ascendió a 1.102.301 y que las víctimas fatales ya suman 29.301
El ministerio de Salud informó que la cantidad de casos positivos desde que comenzó la pandemia ascendió a 1.102.301 y que las víctimas fatales ya suman 29.301

Coronavirus en Argentina: confirmaron 406 muertes y 11.712 nuevos contagios en las últimas 24 horas

Coronavirus en Argentina: confirmaron 406 muertes y 11.712 nuevos contagios en las últimas 24 horas

El ministerio de Salud informó que la cantidad de casos positivos desde que comenzó la pandemia ascendió a 1.102.301 y que las víctimas fatales ya suman 29.301
El ministerio de Salud informó que la cantidad de casos positivos desde que comenzó la pandemia ascendió a 1.102.301 y que las víctimas fatales ya suman 29.301