German health minister Spahn on possible vaccine distribution

Start: 09 Nov 2020 12:11 GMT

End: 09 Nov 2020 12:42 GMT

BERLIN - German health minister Jens Spahn gives a news conference on possible vaccine distribution.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: CORONAPOOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Germany

Topic: Science / Technology

Audio: NATURAL / GERMAN

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com