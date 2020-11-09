ADVISORY --FLASH--8403-USA-TRUMP/ESPER

Trump says he has fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper

Start: 09 Nov 2020 18:16 GMT

End: 09 Nov 2020 18:29 GMT

WASHINGTON DC: U.S. President Donald Trump says Defense Secretary Mark Esper has been "terminated" and that Christopher Miller, director of the National Counterterrorism Center, will be acting Secretary of Defense starting immediately.

