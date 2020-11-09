Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaEstadísticas del coronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

ADVISORY EUROPE-SECURITY/MACRON-KURZ -- APPROX TIME --

Por REUTERSNOV 09
9 de Noviembre de 2020

Macron welcomes Kurz at the Elysee Palace

Start: 10 Nov 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 10 Nov 2020 12:00 GMT

LIVE EVENT CANCELLED FOR OPERATIONAL REASONS.

PARIS - French president Emmanuel Macron welcomes Austrian chancellor at the Elysee Palace for a working lunch over security in the union, following recent deadly terror attacks and France and Austria.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: AGENCY POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: France

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

Te Recomendamos

Coronavirus en Argentina: confirmaron 406 muertes y 11.712 nuevos contagios en las últimas 24 horas

Coronavirus en Argentina: confirmaron 406 muertes y 11.712 nuevos contagios en las últimas 24 horas

El ministerio de Salud informó que la cantidad de casos positivos desde que comenzó la pandemia ascendió a 1.102.301 y que las víctimas fatales ya suman 29.301
El ministerio de Salud informó que la cantidad de casos positivos desde que comenzó la pandemia ascendió a 1.102.301 y que las víctimas fatales ya suman 29.301