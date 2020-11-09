ADVISORY EUROPE-SECURITY/MACRON-KURZ -- APPROX TIME

Macron welcomes Kurz at the Elysee Palace
Start: 10 Nov 2020 12:00 GMT
End: 10 Nov 2020 12:00 GMT
LIVE EVENT CANCELLED FOR OPERATIONAL REASONS.
PARIS - French president Emmanuel Macron welcomes Austrian chancellor at the Elysee Palace for a working lunch over security in the union, following recent deadly terror attacks and France and Austria.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: AGENCY POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: France
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com