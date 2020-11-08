ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/REACTIONS

Americans react as projection of Biden winning presidential race
Start: 07 Nov 2020 16:40 GMT
End: 08 Nov 2020 00:28 GMT
VARIOUS LOCATIONS, UNITED STATES - Americans react as Democrat Joe Biden captured the U.S. presidency, according to Edison Research and several major television networks.
1640GMT - PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA
1642GMT - LANSING, MICHIGAN
1650GMT - WASHINGTON DC
1654GMT - LANSING, MICHIGAN
1700GMT - WASHINGTON DC
1723GMT - NEW YORK, NEW YORK
1730GMT - LANSING, MICHIGAN
1733GMT - NEW YORK, NEW YORK
1736GMT - WASHINGTON DC
1740GMT - NEW YORK, NEW YORK
1745GMT - WASHINGTON DC (1754GMT MUTE)
1800GMT - NEW YORK, NEW YORK
1820GMT - Biden supporters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
1859GMT - Trump supporters in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
1913GMT - Trump supporters near State House in Lansing, Michigan
1919GMT - Trump, Biden supports confront each other in Philadelphia, PA
1924GMT - Celebrations in Washington Square in New York city, New York
1931GMT - White House, Washington
2308GMT - Times Square, NEW YORK
2322GMT - Washington Square Park, NEW YORK
2338GMT - Times Square, NEW YORK
2357GMT - Washington Square Park, NEW YORK
0008GMT - Black Lives Matter Square near White House
