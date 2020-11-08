ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/REACTIONS

Americans take to the streets as Biden wins U.S. presidency

Start: 08 Nov 2020 02:28 GMT

End: 08 Nov 2020 03:33 GMT

WASHINGTON D.C., NEW YORK, NEW YORK - Biden supporters and Trump supporters take to the streets in cities across the U.S. as the results of the election unfold.

SCHEDULE:

0228GMT - Black Lives Matter Plaza, White House

0238GMT - Washington Square, NYC

0241GMT - TIMES SQUARE, NYC

0255GMT - Washington Square, NYC

0257GMT - Black Lives Matter Plaza, White House

0305GMT - Biden supporters celebrating in New York's Washington Square

