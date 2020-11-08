ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/REACTIONS

Americans take to the streets as Biden wins U.S. presidency
Start: 08 Nov 2020 02:28 GMT
End: 08 Nov 2020 03:30 GMT
WASHINGTON D.C., NEW YORK, NEW YORK - Biden supporters and Trump supporters take to the streets in cities across the U.S. as the results of the election unfold.
SCHEDULE:
0228GMT - Black Lives Matter Plaza, White House
0238GMT - Washington Square, NYC
0241GMT - TIMES SQUARE, NYC
0255GMT - Washington Square, NYC
0257GMT - Black Lives Matter Plaza, White House
0305GMT - Biden supporters celebrating in New York's Washington Square
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: Natural
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com