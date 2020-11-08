Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaEstadísticas del coronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/NEVADA-TRUMP

Por REUTERSNOV 08
9 de Noviembre de 2020

Trump campaign holds news briefing in Nevada

Start: 08 Nov 2020 22:06 GMT

End: 08 Nov 2020 23:12 GMT

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA - the Trump campaign will hold a news conference in Las Vegas with former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt and Chairman of the American Conservative Union Matt Schlapp

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA. NO USE DIGITAL

DIGITAL: NO USE USA. NO USE CNN. NO USE VOA. NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

