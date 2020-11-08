ADVISORY BRITAIN-REMEMBRANCE/VETERANS

Remembrance Sunday commemoration at the Cenotaph in London
Start: 08 Nov 2020 10:55 GMT
End: 08 Nov 2020 12:00 GMT
THIS LIVE HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR OPERATIONAL REASONS.
LONDON - A socially-distanced Remembrance Sunday commemoration takes place at the Cenotaph in London. Veterans will meet-and-greet with VVIP, after the veterans disperse past The Cenotaph.
SCHEDULE:
Wreaths laying at the Cenotaph following a 2-minute silence at 1100gmt.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: INTERNATIONAL POOL / UK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United Kingdom
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
Te Recomendamos
El estado realizará una evaluación el martes, de confirmarse tendencia en contagios, la medida se activaría el viernes 30 de octubre con una duración de 14 días