ADVISORY BRITAIN-REMEMBRANCE/VETERANS

Remembrance Sunday commemoration at the Cenotaph in London

Start: 08 Nov 2020 10:55 GMT

End: 08 Nov 2020 12:00 GMT

THIS LIVE HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR OPERATIONAL REASONS.

LONDON - A socially-distanced Remembrance Sunday commemoration takes place at the Cenotaph in London. Veterans will meet-and-greet with VVIP, after the veterans disperse past The Cenotaph.

SCHEDULE:

Wreaths laying at the Cenotaph following a 2-minute silence at 1100gmt.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: INTERNATIONAL POOL / UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com