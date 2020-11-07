ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/NEW YORK-PROTEST

Protesters take to the streets of NYC for "Trump over party"
Start: 07 Nov 2020 01:24 GMT
End: 07 Nov 2020 12:00 GMT
NEW YORK - New York protesters call on U.S. President Donald Trump to leave office in "Trump over party" march through city.
