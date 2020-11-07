ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/BEAUTY SHOT

Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaEstadísticas del coronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Por REUTERSNOV 07
7 de Noviembre de 2020

View of White House as last U.S. election ballots tallied

Start: 02 Nov 2020 04:00 GMT

End: 08 Nov 2020 12:00 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The remaining votes cast in the U.S. presidential election are counted in seven key states that could swing the outcome to either Republican President Donald Trump or his challenger Joe Biden.

Coronavirus en Argentina: confirmaron 406 muertes y 11.712 nuevos contagios en las últimas 24 horas

El ministerio de Salud informó que la cantidad de casos positivos desde que comenzó la pandemia ascendió a 1.102.301 y que las víctimas fatales ya suman 29.301
Masterchef Celebrity: Patricia Sosa fue eliminada y se despidió con una emotiva canción

La artista cometió un grave error al elaborar un plato con una corvina y dejó el certamen entre el aplauso de sus compañeros y las lágrimas del jurado
Enrique Alfaro redefinió la función del “Botón de emergencia”: “no es para dejar de trabajar, es para que dejen de pasearse y reunirse por ocio”

El estado realizará una evaluación el martes, de confirmarse tendencia en contagios, la medida se activaría el viernes 30 de octubre con una duración de 14 días
