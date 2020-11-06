ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/REACTIONS

Americans react as results of the U.S. election unfold

Start: 06 Nov 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 06 Nov 2020 12:00 GMT

VARIOUS LOCATIONS, UNITED STATES - Americans react as results of the U.S. election unfold

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com