ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/DONALD TRUMP JR -- UPDATED DETAILS - PROFANE LANGUAGE

Donald Trump, Jr newser at Republican headquarters, Atlanta

Start: 06 Nov 2020 00:24 GMT

End: 06 Nov 2020 00:48 GMT

**

UPDATED DETAILS - SPEAKERS:

0038GMT: Donald Trump, Jr

0025GMT: Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones

0033GMT: Congressman Doug Collins

====

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - LIVE MAY CONTAIN PROFANE LANGUAGE**

=====

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES – Donald Trump, Jr., Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones and Georgia Republican National Committeewoman Ginger Howard hold a news conference at the Republican headquarters in Atlanta.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: No Use USA. No Use CNN. No Use VOA. NO USE DIGITAL

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com