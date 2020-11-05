ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/philadephia-aerials

Protesters gather outside Philadephia convention center

Start: 05 Nov 2020 16:52 GMT

End: 05 Nov 2020 17:16 GMT

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, USA - Protesters gather outside Philadephia convention center as the counting of mail-in ballots in Philadelphia has been temporarily halted as Democrats ask the state's top court to reverse a lower court ruling on ballot count observers, MSNBC reported.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NO USE USA / NO USE CNN / NO USE VOA

DIGITAL: NO USE DIGITAL

Source: NBC

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com