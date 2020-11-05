Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaEstadísticas del coronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/PHILADELPHIA-PROTEST

Por REUTERSNOV 05
5 de Noviembre de 2020

Protest groups converge in Philadelphia

Start: 05 Nov 2020 18:46 GMT

End: 05 Nov 2020 19:30 GMT

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, USA - Two groups of demonstrators converge in Philadelphia, with one group calling for the ballot counting to be completed and the other group protesting the ballot counting.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

