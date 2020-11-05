ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/NEVADA-TRUMP CAMPAIGN

Trump campaign officials hold newser in Nevada
Start: 05 Nov 2020 16:30 GMT
End: 05 Nov 2020 17:30 GMT
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES – Trump campaign officials hold a news conference to “make a major announcement”. Expected speakers included: former Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell, Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, Chairman of the American Conservative Union Matt Schlapp and Nevada GOP Chair Michael McDonald. Clark County Election Department.
