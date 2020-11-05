ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/NEVADA-CLARK COUNTY

Clark County officials hold a briefing on the election count
Start: 05 Nov 2020 17:49 GMT
End: 05 Nov 2020 18:46 GMT
LAS VEGAS, CLARK COUNTY, NEVADA, UNITED STATES – Clark County officials hold a briefing on the election count.
SPEAKER:
Joe P. Gloria, Clark County Registrar of Voters
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com