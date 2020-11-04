Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaEstadísticas del coronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Vistazo a la primera fecha de la Copa de la Liga profesional de Argentina

3 de Noviembre de 2020

Estos son los resultados y los goleadores de los encuentros jugados por la primera fecha de la Copa de la Liga Profesional del fútbol argentino:

-Viernes:

Gimnasia LP        3 Carbonero (41), Coronel (56), Ramírez (90+2)

Patronato          0

Talleres           3 Tenaglia (52), Pochettino (77), Valoyes (84)

Newell’s           1 Scocco (76)

-Sábado:

Aldosivi           0 Estudiantes        0

Vélez              1 Álvarez (55)

Huracán            1 Briasco (36)

Argentinos         0

San Lorenzo        0

Lanús              1 Sand (24)

Boca               2 Tevez (18), Abila (56)

-Domingo:

Defensa y J.       0

Colón              3 Lértora (11), Rodríguez (79), Bernardi (84)

Unión              0

Arsenal            0

Racing             1 Martínez (73)

Atl. Tucumán       4 Carrera (5), Ruiz Rodríguez (22), Acosta (65), Isa Luna (79)

Central Córdoba    0

Independiente      1 Riaño (7, en contra)

-Lunes:

Rosario Central    2 Ojeda (4), Gamba (84)

Godoy Cruz         1 Silva (66)

-Martes:

River              1 Borré (6)

Banfield           3 Fontana (18), Galoppo (37), Pinola (61, en contra)

Así están las posiciones:

Zona 1:

-                       Pts    J    G    E    P   GF   GC

1. Atl. Tucumán            3    1    1    0    0    4    1

2. Arsenal                 1    1    0    1    0    0    0

3. Unión                   1    1    0    1    0    0    0

4. Racing                  0    1    0    0    1    1    4

Zona 2:

-                       Pts    J    G    E    P   GF   GC

1. Colón                   3    1    1    0    0    3    0

2. Independiente           3    1    1    0    0    1    0

3. Central Córdoba         0    1    0    0    1    0    1

4. Defensa y J.           0    1    0    0    1    0    3

Zona 3:

-                       Pts    J    G    E    P   GF   GC

1. Banfield                3    1    1    0    0    3    1

2. Rosario Central         3    1    1    0    0    2    1

3. Godoy Cruz              0    1    0    0    1    1    2

4. River Plate             0    1    0    0    1    1    3

Zona 4:

-                       Pts    J    G    E    P   GF   GC

1. Talleres                3    1    1    0    0    3    1

2. Boca             3    1    1    0    0    2    1

3. Lanús           0    1    0    0    1    1    2

4. Newell’s                1    1    0    0    1    1    3

Zona 5:

-                       Pts    J    G    E    P   GF   GC

1. Aldosivi                1    1    0    1    0    0    0

2. Estudiantes             1    1    0    1    0    0    0

3. Argentinos              1    1    0    1    0    0    0

4. San Lorenzo             1    1    0    1    0    0    0

Zona 6:

-                       Pts    J    G    E    P   GF   GC

1. Gimnasia LP             3    1    1    0    0    3    0

2. Huracán                 1    1    0    1    0    1    1

3. Vélez Sarsfield         1    1    0    1    0    1    1

4. Patronato               1    1    0    0    1    0    3

Str/ma

