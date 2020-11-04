Vistazo a la primera fecha de la Copa de la Liga profesional de Argentina

Estos son los resultados y los goleadores de los encuentros jugados por la primera fecha de la Copa de la Liga Profesional del fútbol argentino:
-Viernes:
Gimnasia LP 3 Carbonero (41), Coronel (56), Ramírez (90+2)
Patronato 0
Talleres 3 Tenaglia (52), Pochettino (77), Valoyes (84)
Newell’s 1 Scocco (76)
-Sábado:
Aldosivi 0 Estudiantes 0
Vélez 1 Álvarez (55)
Huracán 1 Briasco (36)
Argentinos 0
San Lorenzo 0
Lanús 1 Sand (24)
Boca 2 Tevez (18), Abila (56)
-Domingo:
Defensa y J. 0
Colón 3 Lértora (11), Rodríguez (79), Bernardi (84)
Unión 0
Arsenal 0
Racing 1 Martínez (73)
Atl. Tucumán 4 Carrera (5), Ruiz Rodríguez (22), Acosta (65), Isa Luna (79)
Central Córdoba 0
Independiente 1 Riaño (7, en contra)
-Lunes:
Rosario Central 2 Ojeda (4), Gamba (84)
Godoy Cruz 1 Silva (66)
-Martes:
River 1 Borré (6)
Banfield 3 Fontana (18), Galoppo (37), Pinola (61, en contra)
Así están las posiciones:
Zona 1:
- Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Atl. Tucumán 3 1 1 0 0 4 1
2. Arsenal 1 1 0 1 0 0 0
3. Unión 1 1 0 1 0 0 0
4. Racing 0 1 0 0 1 1 4
Zona 2:
- Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Colón 3 1 1 0 0 3 0
2. Independiente 3 1 1 0 0 1 0
3. Central Córdoba 0 1 0 0 1 0 1
4. Defensa y J. 0 1 0 0 1 0 3
Zona 3:
- Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Banfield 3 1 1 0 0 3 1
2. Rosario Central 3 1 1 0 0 2 1
3. Godoy Cruz 0 1 0 0 1 1 2
4. River Plate 0 1 0 0 1 1 3
Zona 4:
- Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Talleres 3 1 1 0 0 3 1
2. Boca 3 1 1 0 0 2 1
3. Lanús 0 1 0 0 1 1 2
4. Newell’s 1 1 0 0 1 1 3
Zona 5:
- Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Aldosivi 1 1 0 1 0 0 0
2. Estudiantes 1 1 0 1 0 0 0
3. Argentinos 1 1 0 1 0 0 0
4. San Lorenzo 1 1 0 1 0 0 0
Zona 6:
- Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Gimnasia LP 3 1 1 0 0 3 0
2. Huracán 1 1 0 1 0 1 1
3. Vélez Sarsfield 1 1 0 1 0 1 1
4. Patronato 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Str/ma