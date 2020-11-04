Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaEstadísticas del coronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/VOTING

Por REUTERSNOV 04
4 de Noviembre de 2020

Voters cast ballots in Los Angeles, California

Start: 04 Nov 2020 01:46 GMT

End: 04 Nov 2020 12:00 GMT

-- AS OF 0332GMT Los Angeles, California (Dodger Stadium), polls close

====

FROM 0308 GMT Live of protesters marching in Washington, D.C., near Black Lives Matter Plaza

**PLEASE NOTE LIVE CONTAINS PROFANE LANGUAGE**

=====

-- FROM 0250GMT - Live from Pro-Trump rally in Little Havana, Miami

--FROM 0231GMT WE ARE LIVE FROM BLACK LIVES MATTER PLAZA--

--FROM 0202GMT WE ARE LIVE WITH BALLOT COUNTING FROM OHIO--

--FROM 0146GMT WE ARE LIVE WITH VOTING FROM MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA--

==

COLUMBUS, OHIO, USA - Officials count ballots after polls close in swing state Ohio’s capital of Columbus at the Franklin County Board of Elections office.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

