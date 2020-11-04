ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/PHILADELPHIA-COMMISSIONERS--NEW START TIME

Philadelphia official newser on efforts to count ballots
Start: 04 Nov 2020 14:30 GMT
End: 04 Nov 2020 15:30 GMT
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES – Philadelphia City Commissioners speak to the media about their effort to count ballots after the election.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: No Use USA. No Use CNN. No Use VOA.
DIGITAL: No Use Digital.
Source: NBC
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com