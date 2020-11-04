Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaEstadísticas del coronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/BIDEN-supporters

Por REUTERSNOV 04
4 de Noviembre de 2020

Drive-in Rally held for Biden in his hometown

Start: 04 Nov 2020 00:45 GMT

End: 04 Nov 2020 01:15 GMT

PLEASE NOTE: THIS EVENT WILL GO TO SLATE BETWEEN LIVES.

==

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - Drive-in Rally held for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in his hometown where he is expected to deliver remarks later on Election Night outside of the Chase Center.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

Homenaje a Alfredo Serra: la emotiva despedida de sus colegas

En un día de profunda tristeza, este homenaje para un ser humano inolvidable. Y el texto que escribió para el Día del Periodista, la que definía como la profesión "más hermosa del mundo"
En un día de profunda tristeza, este homenaje para un ser humano inolvidable. Y el texto que escribió para el Día del Periodista, la que definía como la profesión "más hermosa del mundo"
Masterchef Celebrity: Patricia Sosa fue eliminada y se despidió con una emotiva canción

La artista cometió un grave error al elaborar un plato con una corvina y dejó el certamen entre el aplauso de sus compañeros y las lágrimas del jurado
La artista cometió un grave error al elaborar un plato con una corvina y dejó el certamen entre el aplauso de sus compañeros y las lágrimas del jurado
Enrique Alfaro redefinió la función del “Botón de emergencia”: “no es para dejar de trabajar, es para que dejen de pasearse y reunirse por ocio”

El estado realizará una evaluación el martes, de confirmarse tendencia en contagios, la medida se activaría el viernes 30 de octubre con una duración de 14 días
El estado realizará una evaluación el martes, de confirmarse tendencia en contagios, la medida se activaría el viernes 30 de octubre con una duración de 14 días
