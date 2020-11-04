ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/BIDEN

Biden expected to deliver statement -campaign officials

Start: 04 Nov 2020 04:54 GMT

End: 04 Nov 2020 05:47 GMT

THE CHASE CENTER, WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is expected to deliver a statement at 0530 GMT, according to campaign officials. No details were provided on what Biden will say as he is locked in a tight race against Republican President Donald Trump.

