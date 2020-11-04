Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaEstadísticas del coronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

ADVISORY BRITAIN-REMEMBRANCE/

Por REUTERSNOV 04
4 de Noviembre de 2020

Britain observes Remembrance Sunday

Start: 08 Nov 2020 12:00 GMT

End: 08 Nov 2020 12:00 GMT

LONDON - Representatives from the Royal Family and the Government will attend the annual National Service Of Remembrance in Whitehall, with a 2 minute silence held at 1100GMT.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: UK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

Te Recomendamos

Masterchef Celebrity: Patricia Sosa fue eliminada y se despidió con una emotiva canción

Masterchef Celebrity: Patricia Sosa fue eliminada y se despidió con una emotiva canción

La artista cometió un grave error al elaborar un plato con una corvina y dejó el certamen entre el aplauso de sus compañeros y las lágrimas del jurado
La artista cometió un grave error al elaborar un plato con una corvina y dejó el certamen entre el aplauso de sus compañeros y las lágrimas del jurado

Masterchef Celebrity: Patricia Sosa fue eliminada y se despidió con una emotiva canción

Masterchef Celebrity: Patricia Sosa fue eliminada y se despidió con una emotiva canción

La artista cometió un grave error al elaborar un plato con una corvina y dejó el certamen entre el aplauso de sus compañeros y las lágrimas del jurado
La artista cometió un grave error al elaborar un plato con una corvina y dejó el certamen entre el aplauso de sus compañeros y las lágrimas del jurado

Homenaje a Alfredo Serra: la emotiva despedida de sus colegas

Homenaje a Alfredo Serra: la emotiva despedida de sus colegas

En un día de profunda tristeza, este homenaje para un ser humano inolvidable. Y el texto que escribió para el Día del Periodista, la que definía como la profesión "más hermosa del mundo"
En un día de profunda tristeza, este homenaje para un ser humano inolvidable. Y el texto que escribió para el Día del Periodista, la que definía como la profesión "más hermosa del mundo"

Homenaje a Alfredo Serra: la emotiva despedida de sus colegas

Homenaje a Alfredo Serra: la emotiva despedida de sus colegas

En un día de profunda tristeza, este homenaje para un ser humano inolvidable. Y el texto que escribió para el Día del Periodista, la que definía como la profesión "más hermosa del mundo"
En un día de profunda tristeza, este homenaje para un ser humano inolvidable. Y el texto que escribió para el Día del Periodista, la que definía como la profesión "más hermosa del mundo"

Enrique Alfaro redefinió la función del “Botón de emergencia”: “no es para dejar de trabajar, es para que dejen de pasearse y reunirse por ocio”

Enrique Alfaro redefinió la función del “Botón de emergencia”: “no es para dejar de trabajar, es para que dejen de pasearse y reunirse por ocio”

El estado realizará una evaluación el martes, de confirmarse tendencia en contagios, la medida se activaría el viernes 30 de octubre con una duración de 14 días
El estado realizará una evaluación el martes, de confirmarse tendencia en contagios, la medida se activaría el viernes 30 de octubre con una duración de 14 días

Enrique Alfaro redefinió la función del “Botón de emergencia”: “no es para dejar de trabajar, es para que dejen de pasearse y reunirse por ocio”

Enrique Alfaro redefinió la función del “Botón de emergencia”: “no es para dejar de trabajar, es para que dejen de pasearse y reunirse por ocio”

El estado realizará una evaluación el martes, de confirmarse tendencia en contagios, la medida se activaría el viernes 30 de octubre con una duración de 14 días
El estado realizará una evaluación el martes, de confirmarse tendencia en contagios, la medida se activaría el viernes 30 de octubre con una duración de 14 días