ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/VOTING

Americans vote in Los Angeles
Start: 03 Nov 2020 19:42 GMT
End: 03 Nov 2020 19:44 GMT
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - U.S. voters will decide whether to give Republican President Donald Trump a second four-year term or replace him with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
SCHEDULE:
1940-1945GMT Los Angeles, California (Dodger Stadium)
1945-2045GMT Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Riverside University High School)
2045-2145GMT Minneapolis, Minnesota
2145-2245GMT White House beauty shot or Black Lives Matter Plaza
2245-2345GMT Los Angeles, California
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: Natural
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com