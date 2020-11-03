Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaEstadísticas del coronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/VOTING

Por REUTERSNOV 03
3 de Noviembre de 2020

Voters cast ballots in Los Angeles

Start: 03 Nov 2020 21:28 GMT

End: 03 Nov 2020 22:28 GMT

--FROM 2245GMT WE ARE LIVE FROM LOS ANGELES (Dodger Stadium)--

--FROM 2145GMT WE ARE LIVE FROM THE WHITE HOUSE IN WASHINGTON D.C.--

--FROM 2127GMT WE ARE LIVE FROM MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA (Powderhorn Recreation Center--

==

WASHINGTON D.C. - U.S. voters will decide whether to give Republican President Donald Trump a second four-year term or replace him with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

==

SCHEDULE:

1945-2045GMT Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Riverside University High School)

2045-2145GMT Minneapolis, Minnesota (Powderhorn Recreation Center)

2145-2245GMT White House beauty shot or Black Lives Matter Plaza

2245-2345GMT Dodger stadium in Los Angeles, California

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

