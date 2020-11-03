ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/VOTING

Americans vote in Minneapolis
Start: 03 Nov 2020 21:07 GMT
End: 03 Nov 2020 21:19 GMT
--FROM 2107GMT WE ARE LIVE FROM MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA (Powderhorn Recreation Center--
==
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - U.S. voters will decide whether to give Republican President Donald Trump a second four-year term or replace him with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
==
SCHEDULE:
1945-2045GMT Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Riverside University High School)
2045-2145GMT Minneapolis, Minnesota (Powderhorn Recreation Center)
2145-2245GMT White House beauty shot or Black Lives Matter Plaza
2245-2345GMT Los Angeles, California
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: Natural
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com