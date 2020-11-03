Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaEstadísticas del coronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/VOTING

Por REUTERSNOV 03
3 de Noviembre de 2020

Americans vote in Minneapolis

Start: 03 Nov 2020 21:07 GMT

End: 03 Nov 2020 21:19 GMT

--FROM 2107GMT WE ARE LIVE FROM MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA (Powderhorn Recreation Center--

==

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - U.S. voters will decide whether to give Republican President Donald Trump a second four-year term or replace him with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

==

SCHEDULE:

1945-2045GMT Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Riverside University High School)

2045-2145GMT Minneapolis, Minnesota (Powderhorn Recreation Center)

2145-2245GMT White House beauty shot or Black Lives Matter Plaza

2245-2345GMT Los Angeles, California

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

Te Recomendamos

Enrique Alfaro redefinió la función del “Botón de emergencia”: “no es para dejar de trabajar, es para que dejen de pasearse y reunirse por ocio”

Enrique Alfaro redefinió la función del “Botón de emergencia”: “no es para dejar de trabajar, es para que dejen de pasearse y reunirse por ocio”

El estado realizará una evaluación el martes, de confirmarse tendencia en contagios, la medida se activaría el viernes 30 de octubre con una duración de 14 días
El estado realizará una evaluación el martes, de confirmarse tendencia en contagios, la medida se activaría el viernes 30 de octubre con una duración de 14 días

Enrique Alfaro redefinió la función del “Botón de emergencia”: “no es para dejar de trabajar, es para que dejen de pasearse y reunirse por ocio”

Enrique Alfaro redefinió la función del “Botón de emergencia”: “no es para dejar de trabajar, es para que dejen de pasearse y reunirse por ocio”

El estado realizará una evaluación el martes, de confirmarse tendencia en contagios, la medida se activaría el viernes 30 de octubre con una duración de 14 días
El estado realizará una evaluación el martes, de confirmarse tendencia en contagios, la medida se activaría el viernes 30 de octubre con una duración de 14 días

Coronavirus en Argentina: confirmaron 406 muertes y 11.712 nuevos contagios en las últimas 24 horas

Coronavirus en Argentina: confirmaron 406 muertes y 11.712 nuevos contagios en las últimas 24 horas

El ministerio de Salud informó que la cantidad de casos positivos desde que comenzó la pandemia ascendió a 1.102.301 y que las víctimas fatales ya suman 29.301
El ministerio de Salud informó que la cantidad de casos positivos desde que comenzó la pandemia ascendió a 1.102.301 y que las víctimas fatales ya suman 29.301

Coronavirus en Argentina: confirmaron 406 muertes y 11.712 nuevos contagios en las últimas 24 horas

Coronavirus en Argentina: confirmaron 406 muertes y 11.712 nuevos contagios en las últimas 24 horas

El ministerio de Salud informó que la cantidad de casos positivos desde que comenzó la pandemia ascendió a 1.102.301 y que las víctimas fatales ya suman 29.301
El ministerio de Salud informó que la cantidad de casos positivos desde que comenzó la pandemia ascendió a 1.102.301 y que las víctimas fatales ya suman 29.301

Fernán Quirós: “Estamos en condiciones de dar un nuevo paso con otras aperturas en lugares cerrados”

Fernán Quirós: “Estamos en condiciones de dar un nuevo paso con otras aperturas en lugares cerrados”

El ministro de Salud porteño destacó el resultado positivo con el reinicio de la actividad en centros comerciales y shoppings. Aclaró que se está trabajando para permitir actividades en lugares cerrados bajo estrictos protocolos para garantizar la salud pública: "Se avanzará en pequeños aforos con mucha supervisión y control"
El ministro de Salud porteño destacó el resultado positivo con el reinicio de la actividad en centros comerciales y shoppings. Aclaró que se está trabajando para permitir actividades en lugares cerrados bajo estrictos protocolos para garantizar la salud pública: "Se avanzará en pequeños aforos con mucha supervisión y control"

Fernán Quirós: “Estamos en condiciones de dar un nuevo paso con otras aperturas en lugares cerrados”

Fernán Quirós: “Estamos en condiciones de dar un nuevo paso con otras aperturas en lugares cerrados”

El ministro de Salud porteño destacó el resultado positivo con el reinicio de la actividad en centros comerciales y shoppings. Aclaró que se está trabajando para permitir actividades en lugares cerrados bajo estrictos protocolos para garantizar la salud pública: "Se avanzará en pequeños aforos con mucha supervisión y control"
El ministro de Salud porteño destacó el resultado positivo con el reinicio de la actividad en centros comerciales y shoppings. Aclaró que se está trabajando para permitir actividades en lugares cerrados bajo estrictos protocolos para garantizar la salud pública: "Se avanzará en pequeños aforos con mucha supervisión y control"