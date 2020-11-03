ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/BIDEN

Biden holds events, delivers remarks on Election Day
Start: 03 Nov 2020 15:12 GMT
End: 03 Nov 2020 16:12 GMT
VARIOUS, PENNSYLVANIA - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will attend "Get Out the Vote" events in Pennsylvania before he is expected to deliver remarks on Election Night outside of the Chase Center in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.
TIMINGS:
1355GMT - Biden arrives at Wiles-Barre Scranton International Airport, Pennsylvania
1415GMT - Biden stops by Carpenters Union Hall in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Senator Bob Casey will introduce him.
1501GMT - Biden speaking to supporters in Scranton, PA
1505GMT - Biden visits childhood home in Scranton
