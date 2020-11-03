Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaEstadísticas del coronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/BIDEN

Por REUTERSNOV 03
3 de Noviembre de 2020

Biden holds events, delivers remarks on Election Day

Start: 03 Nov 2020 15:12 GMT

End: 03 Nov 2020 16:12 GMT

EVENT CURRENLY ON SLATE. PLEASE MONITOR FOR FURTHER LIVE COVERAGE OF BIDEN.

==

VARIOUS, PENNSYLVANIA - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will attend "Get Out the Vote" events in Pennsylvania before he is expected to deliver remarks on Election Night outside of the Chase Center in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

TIMINGS:

1355GMT - Biden arrives at Wiles-Barre Scranton International Airport, Pennsylvania

1415GMT - Biden stops by Carpenters Union Hall in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Senator Bob Casey will introduce him.

1501GMT - Biden speaking to supporters in Scranton, PA

1505GMT - Biden visits childhood home in Scranton

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

