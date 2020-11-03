ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/BIDEN

Biden expected to speak in his hometown, Wilmington
Start: 03 Nov 2020 21:19 GMT
End: 03 Nov 2020 22:19 GMT
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden makes visit to “The Warehouse” (a community center devoted to engaging local teens), where he is expected to deliver remarks.
