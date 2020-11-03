ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/BIDEN

Biden expected to speak in his hometown, Wilmington

Start: 03 Nov 2020 21:19 GMT

End: 03 Nov 2020 22:19 GMT

PLEASE NOTE: THIS EVENT WILL GO TO SLATE BETWEEN LIVES.

==

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden makes visit to “The Warehouse” (a community center devoted to engaging local teens), where he is expected to deliver remarks.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com