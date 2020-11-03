ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/BIDEN

Biden makes campaign stop in Philadelphia on election day
Start: 03 Nov 2020 19:27 GMT
End: 03 Nov 2020 19:40 GMT
Philadelphia, PENNSYLVANIA - Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden makes campaign stop at Relish restaurant in Philadelphia's West Oak neighborhood as Americans vote in election.
