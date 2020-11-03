Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaEstadísticas del coronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/ --UPDATED--

Por REUTERSNOV 03
3 de Noviembre de 2020

Voters in Virginia & New York cast ballots in U.S. election

Start: 03 Nov 2020 11:55 GMT

End: 03 Nov 2020 12:52 GMT

JOHNSON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA AND BARUCH COLLEGE, NEW YORK, NEW YORK - U.S. voters will decide whether to give Republican President Donald Trump a second four-year term or replace him with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

SCHEDULE:

1155–1245GMT Charlottesville, Virginia (Polls open)

1245-1252GMT New York, New York

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: TBC

DIGITAL: TBC

Source: REUTERS / ACCESSED COVER

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

Te Recomendamos

Masterchef Celebrity: Patricia Sosa fue eliminada y se despidió con una emotiva canción

Masterchef Celebrity: Patricia Sosa fue eliminada y se despidió con una emotiva canción

La artista cometió un grave error al elaborar un plato con una corvina y dejó el certamen entre el aplauso de sus compañeros y las lágrimas del jurado
La artista cometió un grave error al elaborar un plato con una corvina y dejó el certamen entre el aplauso de sus compañeros y las lágrimas del jurado

Masterchef Celebrity: Patricia Sosa fue eliminada y se despidió con una emotiva canción

Masterchef Celebrity: Patricia Sosa fue eliminada y se despidió con una emotiva canción

La artista cometió un grave error al elaborar un plato con una corvina y dejó el certamen entre el aplauso de sus compañeros y las lágrimas del jurado
La artista cometió un grave error al elaborar un plato con una corvina y dejó el certamen entre el aplauso de sus compañeros y las lágrimas del jurado

Homenaje a Alfredo Serra: la emotiva despedida de sus colegas

Homenaje a Alfredo Serra: la emotiva despedida de sus colegas

En un día de profunda tristeza, este homenaje para un ser humano inolvidable. Y el texto que escribió para el Día del Periodista, la que definía como la profesión "más hermosa del mundo"
En un día de profunda tristeza, este homenaje para un ser humano inolvidable. Y el texto que escribió para el Día del Periodista, la que definía como la profesión "más hermosa del mundo"

Homenaje a Alfredo Serra: la emotiva despedida de sus colegas

Homenaje a Alfredo Serra: la emotiva despedida de sus colegas

En un día de profunda tristeza, este homenaje para un ser humano inolvidable. Y el texto que escribió para el Día del Periodista, la que definía como la profesión "más hermosa del mundo"
En un día de profunda tristeza, este homenaje para un ser humano inolvidable. Y el texto que escribió para el Día del Periodista, la que definía como la profesión "más hermosa del mundo"

Enrique Alfaro redefinió la función del “Botón de emergencia”: “no es para dejar de trabajar, es para que dejen de pasearse y reunirse por ocio”

Enrique Alfaro redefinió la función del “Botón de emergencia”: “no es para dejar de trabajar, es para que dejen de pasearse y reunirse por ocio”

El estado realizará una evaluación el martes, de confirmarse tendencia en contagios, la medida se activaría el viernes 30 de octubre con una duración de 14 días
El estado realizará una evaluación el martes, de confirmarse tendencia en contagios, la medida se activaría el viernes 30 de octubre con una duración de 14 días

Enrique Alfaro redefinió la función del “Botón de emergencia”: “no es para dejar de trabajar, es para que dejen de pasearse y reunirse por ocio”

Enrique Alfaro redefinió la función del “Botón de emergencia”: “no es para dejar de trabajar, es para que dejen de pasearse y reunirse por ocio”

El estado realizará una evaluación el martes, de confirmarse tendencia en contagios, la medida se activaría el viernes 30 de octubre con una duración de 14 días
El estado realizará una evaluación el martes, de confirmarse tendencia en contagios, la medida se activaría el viernes 30 de octubre con una duración de 14 días