ADVISORY AUSTRIA-ATTACK/INTERIOR MINISTRY NEWSER

Interior ministry brief media on attacks in Vienna
Start: 02 Nov 2020 23:55 GMT
End: 03 Nov 2020 00:19 GMT
VIENNA - Minister of the Interior Karl Nehammer, Director-General for Public Security Franz Ruf, and the Head of Vienna police Gerhard Pürstl are expected deliver statement to media.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: BMI
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Austria
Topic: Crime / Law / Justice
Audio: ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com
Te Recomendamos
El estado realizará una evaluación el martes, de confirmarse tendencia en contagios, la medida se activaría el viernes 30 de octubre con una duración de 14 días