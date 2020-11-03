Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaEstadísticas del coronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

ADVISORY AUSTRIA-ATTACK/INTERIOR MINISTRY NEWSER

Por REUTERSNOV 03
3 de Noviembre de 2020

Interior Minister and police briefing on attacks in Vienna

Start: 03 Nov 2020 04:55 GMT

End: 03 Nov 2020 05:21 GMT

VIENNA – Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer and Vienna Police President Gerhard Puerstl give update after at least two killed in Vienna attack involving multiple assailants and locations

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: BMI

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Austria

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

Te Recomendamos

Homenaje a Alfredo Serra: la emotiva despedida de sus colegas

Homenaje a Alfredo Serra: la emotiva despedida de sus colegas

En un día de profunda tristeza, este homenaje para un ser humano inolvidable. Y el texto que escribió para el Día del Periodista, la que definía como la profesión "más hermosa del mundo"
En un día de profunda tristeza, este homenaje para un ser humano inolvidable. Y el texto que escribió para el Día del Periodista, la que definía como la profesión "más hermosa del mundo"

Homenaje a Alfredo Serra: la emotiva despedida de sus colegas

Homenaje a Alfredo Serra: la emotiva despedida de sus colegas

En un día de profunda tristeza, este homenaje para un ser humano inolvidable. Y el texto que escribió para el Día del Periodista, la que definía como la profesión "más hermosa del mundo"
En un día de profunda tristeza, este homenaje para un ser humano inolvidable. Y el texto que escribió para el Día del Periodista, la que definía como la profesión "más hermosa del mundo"

No hay acuerdo entre los miembros de la Corte Suprema para resolver la situación de los jueces desplazados por el Gobierno

No hay acuerdo entre los miembros de la Corte Suprema para resolver la situación de los jueces desplazados por el Gobierno

Los cinco jueces del alto tribunal están muy lejos de un consenso jurídico y se tomarán todo el fin de semana para encontrar una solución a una crisis institucional forzada desde la Casa Rosada y el Senado
Los cinco jueces del alto tribunal están muy lejos de un consenso jurídico y se tomarán todo el fin de semana para encontrar una solución a una crisis institucional forzada desde la Casa Rosada y el Senado

No hay acuerdo entre los miembros de la Corte Suprema para resolver la situación de los jueces desplazados por el Gobierno

No hay acuerdo entre los miembros de la Corte Suprema para resolver la situación de los jueces desplazados por el Gobierno

Los cinco jueces del alto tribunal están muy lejos de un consenso jurídico y se tomarán todo el fin de semana para encontrar una solución a una crisis institucional forzada desde la Casa Rosada y el Senado
Los cinco jueces del alto tribunal están muy lejos de un consenso jurídico y se tomarán todo el fin de semana para encontrar una solución a una crisis institucional forzada desde la Casa Rosada y el Senado

Coronavirus en Argentina: confirmaron 406 muertes y 11.712 nuevos contagios en las últimas 24 horas

Coronavirus en Argentina: confirmaron 406 muertes y 11.712 nuevos contagios en las últimas 24 horas

El ministerio de Salud informó que la cantidad de casos positivos desde que comenzó la pandemia ascendió a 1.102.301 y que las víctimas fatales ya suman 29.301
El ministerio de Salud informó que la cantidad de casos positivos desde que comenzó la pandemia ascendió a 1.102.301 y que las víctimas fatales ya suman 29.301

Coronavirus en Argentina: confirmaron 406 muertes y 11.712 nuevos contagios en las últimas 24 horas

Coronavirus en Argentina: confirmaron 406 muertes y 11.712 nuevos contagios en las últimas 24 horas

El ministerio de Salud informó que la cantidad de casos positivos desde que comenzó la pandemia ascendió a 1.102.301 y que las víctimas fatales ya suman 29.301
El ministerio de Salud informó que la cantidad de casos positivos desde que comenzó la pandemia ascendió a 1.102.301 y que las víctimas fatales ya suman 29.301