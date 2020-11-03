ADVISORY AUSTRIA-ATTACK/INTERIOR MINISTRY NEWSER

Interior Minister and police briefing on attacks in Vienna

Start: 03 Nov 2020 04:55 GMT

End: 03 Nov 2020 05:21 GMT

VIENNA – Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer and Vienna Police President Gerhard Puerstl give update after at least two killed in Vienna attack involving multiple assailants and locations

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: BMI

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Austria

Topic: Crime / Law / Justice

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com