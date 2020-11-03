Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaEstadísticas del coronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

ADVISORY AUSTRIA-ATTACK/ --UPDATED--

Por REUTERSNOV 03
3 de Noviembre de 2020

Reuters

Alberto Fernández y Paolo Rocca firmaron la paz y negociaron inversiones durante un almuerzo secreto en Olivos

El Presidente estaba enfrentado al CEO del Grupo Techint por haber despedido a 1450 empleados cuando inició la cuarentena
Alberto Fernández y Paolo Rocca firmaron la paz y negociaron inversiones durante un almuerzo secreto en Olivos

El Presidente estaba enfrentado al CEO del Grupo Techint por haber despedido a 1450 empleados cuando inició la cuarentena
Fernán Quirós: “Estamos en condiciones de dar un nuevo paso con otras aperturas en lugares cerrados”

El ministro de Salud porteño destacó el resultado positivo con el reinicio de la actividad en centros comerciales y shoppings. Aclaró que se está trabajando para permitir actividades en lugares cerrados bajo estrictos protocolos para garantizar la salud pública: "Se avanzará en pequeños aforos con mucha supervisión y control"
Fernán Quirós: “Estamos en condiciones de dar un nuevo paso con otras aperturas en lugares cerrados”

El ministro de Salud porteño destacó el resultado positivo con el reinicio de la actividad en centros comerciales y shoppings. Aclaró que se está trabajando para permitir actividades en lugares cerrados bajo estrictos protocolos para garantizar la salud pública: "Se avanzará en pequeños aforos con mucha supervisión y control"
Masterchef Celebrity: Patricia Sosa fue eliminada y se despidió con una emotiva canción

La artista cometió un grave error al elaborar un plato con una corvina y dejó el certamen entre el aplauso de sus compañeros y las lágrimas del jurado
Masterchef Celebrity: Patricia Sosa fue eliminada y se despidió con una emotiva canción

La artista cometió un grave error al elaborar un plato con una corvina y dejó el certamen entre el aplauso de sus compañeros y las lágrimas del jurado
