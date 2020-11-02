Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaEstadísticas del coronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

Un vistazo a la jornada inglesa

2 de Noviembre de 2020

Resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la 7ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés:

- Viernes:

Wolverhampton 2 Aït-Nouri (18), Podence (27)

Crystal Palace 0

- Sábado:

Sheffield United 0

Mánchester City 1 Walker (28)

Burnley 0

Chelsea 3 Ziyech (26), Zouma (63), Werner (70)

Liverpool 2 Salah (42 penal), Jota (85)

West Ham 1 Fornals (10)

- Domingo:

Aston Villa 3 Mings (62), Watkins (90+3 penal), Grealish (90+7)

Southampton 4 Vestergaard (20), Ward-Prowse (33, 45), Ings (58)

Newcastle 2 Wilson (56 penal, 84)

Everton 1 Calvert-Lewin (90+1)

Mánchester United 0

Arsenal 1 Aubameyang (69 penal)

Tottenham 2 Kane (13 penal), Bale (73)

Brighton 1 Lamptey (56)

- Lunes:

Fulham 2 Reid (26), Aina (30)

West Bromwich 0

Leeds 1 Dallas (48)

Leicester 4 Barnes (2), Tielemans (21, 90+1 penal), Vardy (76)

./bds/mcd

