Un vistazo a la jornada inglesa

Resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la 7ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés:
- Viernes:
Wolverhampton 2 Aït-Nouri (18), Podence (27)
Crystal Palace 0
- Sábado:
Sheffield United 0
Mánchester City 1 Walker (28)
Burnley 0
Chelsea 3 Ziyech (26), Zouma (63), Werner (70)
Liverpool 2 Salah (42 penal), Jota (85)
West Ham 1 Fornals (10)
- Domingo:
Aston Villa 3 Mings (62), Watkins (90+3 penal), Grealish (90+7)
Southampton 4 Vestergaard (20), Ward-Prowse (33, 45), Ings (58)
Newcastle 2 Wilson (56 penal, 84)
Everton 1 Calvert-Lewin (90+1)
Mánchester United 0
Arsenal 1 Aubameyang (69 penal)
Tottenham 2 Kane (13 penal), Bale (73)
Brighton 1 Lamptey (56)
- Lunes:
Fulham 2 Reid (26), Aina (30)
West Bromwich 0
Leeds 1 Dallas (48)
Leicester 4 Barnes (2), Tielemans (21, 90+1 penal), Vardy (76)
