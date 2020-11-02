Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaEstadísticas del coronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/TRUMP SCRANTON

Por REUTERSNOV 02
2 de Noviembre de 2020

Trump holds campaign rally in Scranton

Start: 02 Nov 2020 20:44 GMT

End: 02 Nov 2020 20:51 GMT

SCRANTON, PENNSYLVANIA: US President Donald Trump delivers remarks at Make America Great Again Victory Rally in Scranton.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.

Source: US NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

Te Recomendamos

Enrique Alfaro redefinió la función del “Botón de emergencia”: “no es para dejar de trabajar, es para que dejen de pasearse y reunirse por ocio”

Enrique Alfaro redefinió la función del “Botón de emergencia”: “no es para dejar de trabajar, es para que dejen de pasearse y reunirse por ocio”

El estado realizará una evaluación el martes, de confirmarse tendencia en contagios, la medida se activaría el viernes 30 de octubre con una duración de 14 días
El estado realizará una evaluación el martes, de confirmarse tendencia en contagios, la medida se activaría el viernes 30 de octubre con una duración de 14 días

Enrique Alfaro redefinió la función del “Botón de emergencia”: “no es para dejar de trabajar, es para que dejen de pasearse y reunirse por ocio”

Enrique Alfaro redefinió la función del “Botón de emergencia”: “no es para dejar de trabajar, es para que dejen de pasearse y reunirse por ocio”

El estado realizará una evaluación el martes, de confirmarse tendencia en contagios, la medida se activaría el viernes 30 de octubre con una duración de 14 días
El estado realizará una evaluación el martes, de confirmarse tendencia en contagios, la medida se activaría el viernes 30 de octubre con una duración de 14 días

Masterchef Celebrity: Patricia Sosa fue eliminada y se despidió con una emotiva canción

Masterchef Celebrity: Patricia Sosa fue eliminada y se despidió con una emotiva canción

La artista cometió un grave error al elaborar un plato con una corvina y dejó el certamen entre el aplauso de sus compañeros y las lágrimas del jurado
La artista cometió un grave error al elaborar un plato con una corvina y dejó el certamen entre el aplauso de sus compañeros y las lágrimas del jurado

Masterchef Celebrity: Patricia Sosa fue eliminada y se despidió con una emotiva canción

Masterchef Celebrity: Patricia Sosa fue eliminada y se despidió con una emotiva canción

La artista cometió un grave error al elaborar un plato con una corvina y dejó el certamen entre el aplauso de sus compañeros y las lágrimas del jurado
La artista cometió un grave error al elaborar un plato con una corvina y dejó el certamen entre el aplauso de sus compañeros y las lágrimas del jurado

Alberto Fernández y Paolo Rocca firmaron la paz y negociaron inversiones durante un almuerzo secreto en Olivos

Alberto Fernández y Paolo Rocca firmaron la paz y negociaron inversiones durante un almuerzo secreto en Olivos

El Presidente estaba enfrentado al CEO del Grupo Techint por haber despedido a 1450 empleados cuando inició la cuarentena
El Presidente estaba enfrentado al CEO del Grupo Techint por haber despedido a 1450 empleados cuando inició la cuarentena

Alberto Fernández y Paolo Rocca firmaron la paz y negociaron inversiones durante un almuerzo secreto en Olivos

Alberto Fernández y Paolo Rocca firmaron la paz y negociaron inversiones durante un almuerzo secreto en Olivos

El Presidente estaba enfrentado al CEO del Grupo Techint por haber despedido a 1450 empleados cuando inició la cuarentena
El Presidente estaba enfrentado al CEO del Grupo Techint por haber despedido a 1450 empleados cuando inició la cuarentena