Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaEstadísticas del coronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-NORTH CAROLINA

Por REUTERSNOV 02
1 de Noviembre de 2020

Trump campaigns in Hickory, North Carolina

Start: 01 Nov 2020 23:19 GMT

End: 02 Nov 2020 00:27 GMT

HICKORY, NORTH CAROLINA - U.S. President Donald Trump makes remarks at a campaign rally.

SCHEDULE:

2200GMT Trump arrives at Charlotte Douglas International Airport

2210GMT Trump departs Charlotte, NC, en route to Hickory, NC

2235GMT Trump arrives at Hickory Regional Airport

2245GMT Trump delivers remarks at a Make America Great Again Victory Rally

2345GMT Trump departs Hickory, NC en route to Charlotte, NC

0010GMT Trump arrives at Charlotte Douglas International airport

0020GMT Trump departs Charlotte, NC en route to Rome, GA

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS:   NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER

Source: U.S.NETWORK

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

Te Recomendamos

Homenaje a Alfredo Serra: la emotiva despedida de sus colegas

Homenaje a Alfredo Serra: la emotiva despedida de sus colegas

En un día de profunda tristeza, este homenaje para un ser humano inolvidable. Y el texto que escribió para el Día del Periodista, la que definía como la profesión "más hermosa del mundo"
En un día de profunda tristeza, este homenaje para un ser humano inolvidable. Y el texto que escribió para el Día del Periodista, la que definía como la profesión "más hermosa del mundo"

Homenaje a Alfredo Serra: la emotiva despedida de sus colegas

Homenaje a Alfredo Serra: la emotiva despedida de sus colegas

En un día de profunda tristeza, este homenaje para un ser humano inolvidable. Y el texto que escribió para el Día del Periodista, la que definía como la profesión "más hermosa del mundo"
En un día de profunda tristeza, este homenaje para un ser humano inolvidable. Y el texto que escribió para el Día del Periodista, la que definía como la profesión "más hermosa del mundo"

Fernán Quirós: “Estamos en condiciones de dar un nuevo paso con otras aperturas en lugares cerrados”

Fernán Quirós: “Estamos en condiciones de dar un nuevo paso con otras aperturas en lugares cerrados”

El ministro de Salud porteño destacó el resultado positivo con el reinicio de la actividad en centros comerciales y shoppings. Aclaró que se está trabajando para permitir actividades en lugares cerrados bajo estrictos protocolos para garantizar la salud pública: "Se avanzará en pequeños aforos con mucha supervisión y control"
El ministro de Salud porteño destacó el resultado positivo con el reinicio de la actividad en centros comerciales y shoppings. Aclaró que se está trabajando para permitir actividades en lugares cerrados bajo estrictos protocolos para garantizar la salud pública: "Se avanzará en pequeños aforos con mucha supervisión y control"

Fernán Quirós: “Estamos en condiciones de dar un nuevo paso con otras aperturas en lugares cerrados”

Fernán Quirós: “Estamos en condiciones de dar un nuevo paso con otras aperturas en lugares cerrados”

El ministro de Salud porteño destacó el resultado positivo con el reinicio de la actividad en centros comerciales y shoppings. Aclaró que se está trabajando para permitir actividades en lugares cerrados bajo estrictos protocolos para garantizar la salud pública: "Se avanzará en pequeños aforos con mucha supervisión y control"
El ministro de Salud porteño destacó el resultado positivo con el reinicio de la actividad en centros comerciales y shoppings. Aclaró que se está trabajando para permitir actividades en lugares cerrados bajo estrictos protocolos para garantizar la salud pública: "Se avanzará en pequeños aforos con mucha supervisión y control"

Alberto Fernández y Paolo Rocca firmaron la paz y negociaron inversiones durante un almuerzo secreto en Olivos

Alberto Fernández y Paolo Rocca firmaron la paz y negociaron inversiones durante un almuerzo secreto en Olivos

El Presidente estaba enfrentado al CEO del Grupo Techint por haber despedido a 1450 empleados cuando inició la cuarentena
El Presidente estaba enfrentado al CEO del Grupo Techint por haber despedido a 1450 empleados cuando inició la cuarentena

Alberto Fernández y Paolo Rocca firmaron la paz y negociaron inversiones durante un almuerzo secreto en Olivos

Alberto Fernández y Paolo Rocca firmaron la paz y negociaron inversiones durante un almuerzo secreto en Olivos

El Presidente estaba enfrentado al CEO del Grupo Techint por haber despedido a 1450 empleados cuando inició la cuarentena
El Presidente estaba enfrentado al CEO del Grupo Techint por haber despedido a 1450 empleados cuando inició la cuarentena