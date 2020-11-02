ADVISORY USA-ELECTION/BIDEN PITTSBURGH MORE

Biden holds second drive-in rally in Pittsburgh
Start: 03 Nov 2020 00:00 GMT
End: 03 Nov 2020 00:00 GMT
PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA: Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden delivers remarks at drive-in campaign rally in Pittsburgh.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA
NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES.
Source: US NETWORK POOL
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com