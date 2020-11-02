ADVISORY --FLASH-- 1211-AUSTRIA-ATTACK/POLICE-UPDATE

Interior Minister confirms apparent terror attack in Vienna
Start: 02 Nov 2020 22:32 GMT
End: 02 Nov 2020 22:34 GMT
VIENNA - At least one person was killed and several wounded in central Vienna in exchanges of gunfire late on Monday, in what the Austrian interior minister said was believed to be a terrorist attack near the central synagogue. A large area of central Vienna was cordoned off and police said a significant deployment was under way.
