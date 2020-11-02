ADVISORY --FLASH-- 1211-AUSTRIA-ATTACK/POLICE-UPDATE

Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaEstadísticas del coronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
3 de Noviembre de 2020

Interior Minister confirms apparent terror attack in Vienna

VIENNA - At least one person was killed and several wounded in central Vienna in exchanges of gunfire late on Monday, in what the Austrian interior minister said was believed to be a terrorist attack near the central synagogue. A large area of central Vienna was cordoned off and police said a significant deployment was under way.

