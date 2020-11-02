ADVISORY --FLASH-- 1209-AUSTRIA-ATTACK/POLICE

Several injured in Vienna shooting, police say

Start: 02 Nov 2020 20:52 GMT

End: 02 Nov 2020 20:56 GMT

VIENNA - Several people have been injured in central Vienna amid exchanges of fire, the police said on Twitter late on Monday, after a newspaper reported an attack on a synagogue.

"Shots fired in the Inner City district - there are persons injured - KEEP AWAY from all public places or public transport," the police said on Twitter. The editor of newspaper Falter said one person had been killed, citing the Interior Ministry, which was not immediately available for comment

