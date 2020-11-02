Últimas NoticiasElecciones en Estados UnidosCrisis en VenezuelaEstadísticas del coronavirusEspeciales AméricaRegistrate a nuestro Newsletter
Agencias

ADVISORY BRITAIN-PEOPLE/DEPP

NOV 02
2 de Noviembre de 2020

UK judge to rule on Johnny Depp "wife beater" libel action

Start: 02 Nov 2020 09:16 GMT

End: 02 Nov 2020 10:10 GMT

LONDON - London's High Court will deliver its ruling on actor Johnny Depp's libel action against a British tabloid newspaper that labelled him a "wife beater" in a 2018 article.

